Yuva Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Yuva Rajkumar Starrer Maintains Moderate Momentum

Yuva
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction:
Yuva,
an
action-packed
Kannada
drama
directed
by
Santhosh
Ananddram
and
produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur
under
Hombale
Films,
marks
their
fourth
collaboration.
Featuring
debutant
Yuva
Rajkumar,
along
with
Sapthami
Gowda,
Achyuth
Kumar,
and
Prakash
Raj
in
supporting
roles,
the
film
was
released
in
theatres
on
March
29,
2024.
Yuva
Premise
Yuva
ventures
to
Mangalore
for
his
engineering
studies,
but
his
volatile
temper
lands
him
in
conflict
with
local
thugs,
straining
his
bond
with
his
father.
Upon
finishing
college,
Yuva
returns
to
Bangalore
as
a
food
delivery
worker,
gaining
insight
into
life's
struggles
and
his
father's
sacrifices.
Yet,
when
the
gangsters
target
his
family,
Yuva
takes
it
upon
himself
to
shield
them
and
confront
the
thugs
to
resolve
the
turmoil.
Yuva
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction
According
to
Indian
box
office
tracker
Sacnilk,
Yuva
performed
well
on
its
first
day
at
the
box
office
and
earned
an
estimated
₹
1.8
crore
India
net.
Day
-
India
Net
Collection
Day
1
[1st
Friday]
₹
1.8
Cr
rough
data
Day
2
[1st
Saturday]
₹
0.27
Cr
(This
estimate
is
based
on
live
data,
will
be
subject
to
updates
as
more
information
becomes
available)
Total
₹
2.07
Cr
Yuva
Cast
And
Crew
The
ensemble
of
Yuva
features
Yuva
Rajkumar
portraying
the
character
of
Yuva,
alongside
Sapthami
Gowda,
Achyuth
Kumar,
Prakash
Raj,
Sundeep
Malani,
and
Kishore.
Yuva,
written
and
directed
by
Santhosh
Ananddram,
was
produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur
under
the
banner
of
Hombale
Films.
The
cinematography
was
handled
by
Shreesha
Kuduvalli,
the
editing
was
done
by
Ashish
Kusugolli,
and
the
music
was
composed
by
B.
Ajaneesh
Loknath.
