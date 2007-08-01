 »   »   » I will only act - Ravichandran

Wednesday, September 06, 2006

Crazy star Ravichandran will continue his present policy of working in films only as an actor, leaving all the responsibilities to other technicians. He was speaking to the media in a press conference organized by Odahuttidavalu producer Gandugali K. Manju on Monday.

While Manju was making tall claims about the reactions for his film Odahuttidavalu, Ravichandran was content in telling that he had worked in the film only as an actor and his contributions was limited to that aspect. Ravichandran also said that the present policy of working in films only as an actor will continue for some more time until he gets his script ready for the next production from Eshwari Production banner.

"I should get the right script and I am working on it. Now all the films in which I am working will see me only as an actor. In Neelakanta I also took the additional responsibility as a director only because the films' producer Bala Muttayya wanted it to be like that. He actually forced me to accept additional responsibility of composing music. You will find the difference in the film' he said cryptically.

Ravichandran has finished the song picturisation work for his film Ugadi for which songs were shot in Switzerland. Jogi girl Jennifer and glamorous Kamna Jethmalani had participated in the song sequences along with Ravichandran. The film is directed by Sai Prakash. Now, he is busy working in the pending song picturisation work of his next releasing film Ravi Shashthri in which Sneha is the heroine. Veteran director M.S. Rajashekhar is the director.

Recent Stories

Rakshita dons different role

Ramyas Three babies



For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,