 »   »   » Prakash Raj still hot

Despite being a Kannadiga, Prakash Raj proved his versatility by playing different roles including those of a hero, character artiste and villain in Telugu & Tamil film industries. Besides, he has also proved himself a good producer. However, he has had a few setbacks. He faced the wrath of Producers' Council of Andhra Pradesh. According to information, GVH Prasad (Jyothi Prasad) of Sridevi Cine Chitra launched a film way back in 2003. Prakash Raj was supposed to adjust dates for the film-which he failed to do. Hence, the producer lodged a complaint with the Producers' Council, which later held discussions with the Movie Artistes' Association and gave a notice to Prakash Raj on May 14 this year. But Prakash Raj 'reportedly' ignored the notice given by the Producers' Council.

Irked over the irresponsibility of Prakash Raj in responding to the notice, it again served a notice to him and also kept a copy of it on the notice board of the Producers' Council office. But the overenthusiastic media made the issue huger than it was and declared that the Council had imposed a ban on him. Moreover, the media reported that the ban is only on new films and not the ones that were already in shooting. Prakash Raj also faced several allegations in different occasions earlier. He had verbal duels with Pavan Kalyan and others. Despite all such allegations, some directors who are fascinated with his work and his performance, used to avail his services for their respective films.

