Van Helsing-2, a Hollywood super-hit, is being dubbed in Telugu and the Telugu version has been named Bhootala Kota. It is a Silver Screen Movies initiative. Producer Ahmed says 'The dubbing formalities have been completed and the film is ready for release on October 13. The film was released not only in Hollywood but also in Tamil with 70 prints and has probved to be a sensational hit. Each and every scene in the film is extraordinary and it is a must watch film . Some never-before seen scenes would remain the highlight of the film.' Krishna district distributor Ramanuja Reddy says, 'I watched only four scenes in the film and purchased the distribution rights. The film has several elements that could attract right children and elders the same. Even before the screening of the film, it had completed the business.' Ceded distributor Alam says, 'The film had several specialities and interesting elements. Hence, we have taken up the distribution rights.'

