    BREAKING NEWS: Legendary Actor Dwarakish Hospitalized!

    By Veena
    |

    A shocking news to all the fans of Dwarakish. The legendary actor-director-producer of Kannada film industry has been hospitalized in Bangalore, say reports.

    Dwarakish Death Is An Elaborate Hoax! Senior Actor-Director Confirms He's Keeping Well

    The close sources have revealed that Dwarakish had been suffering from high BP and diabetes since several days. Today (Nov 3), around 4 PM the actor was rushed to a private hospital in Bangalore. Popularly called as Karunada Kulla, Dwarakish has acted in more than 80 movies.

    breaking-news-legendary-actor-dwarakish-hospitalized

    The actor is remembered for his comedies acting in earlier movies with 'Varanata' Dr. Rajkumar. Dwarakish is also the best friend of late 'Sahasa Simha' Dr. Vishnuvardhana.

    The comedian turned actor was recently seen in seen in KM Chaitanya's Aatagara. Let's wait for more updates about the health condition of Dwarakish. Stay locked here.

