 »   »   » WATCH: Malage Malage Romantic Song From Rakshit Shetty & Haripriya Starring 'Ricky'

Actor Rishab Shetty is making his directorial debut through the upcoming movie Ricky. Earlier, Rishab shared the screen with Rakshit Shetty in Ulidavaru Kandanthe and the actors received appreciations for their team up in the movie.
After sharing the screenspace with Rakshit, Rishab has chosen the actor to play the lead role in his directorial debut. For the first time, actors Rakshit Shetty and Haripriya have paired up for the movie.
Ricky is a movie which portrays a romantic love story between lead pair and shades of Naxalism. The film has already turned out to be as talk of the town from its 3 minutes 14 seconds eye-catching trailer.
Rishab Shetty's first direction includes one special connection to small screen Kannada audiences. The director has brought in Ankita Kundu, the runner-up of singing show SaReGaMaPa. The little beautiful girl has lent her voice for a romantic song 'Malage Malage'.
The film-makers who have confirmed the movie's release on Jan 22nd have already started its promotions. To bring in more anticipation for the movie, makers have released the sizzling video song 'Malage Malage', which has been wonderfully choreographed between Rakshit Shetty & Haripriya.
After watching the pleasing chemistry of Rakshit Shetty & Haripriya, the audiences will surely watch the movie. However, Malage Malage is a commercial element for Ricky. Watch full song of Malage Malage below...
