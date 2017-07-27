 »   »   » 4 Films Releasing This Weekend, July 27; What Is Your Pick?

Last weekend saw a huge number of films releasing simultaneously. Seven films were released last weekend, out of which, Operation Alamelamma is rocking the box office.
The huge number of films which get released simultaneously make the selection process very difficult for the fans. Especially if 7 films are releasing on the same day.
But, unlike last weekend, this weekend will see only 4 films release simultaneously. So, hopefully it will be easy for cinebuffs to pick their choice of watch.
This weekend too, like every other, will see four different films belonging to different genres. The trailers of these movies are making the audience very inquisitive.
So, which are these 4 films that will release tomorrow?
Continue reading...
Vismaya
Among the 4 films that will see the light of the tomorrow, the most expected is Arjun Sarja starrer, Vismaya. With Vismaya, Action King Arjun Sarja will complete 150 movies in his career.
The movie is directed by Arun Vaidyanathan and stars Sruthi Hariharan opposite Arjun Sarja as his love interest. The movie is a suspense thriller, according to the director.
A special note worth mentioning is that the film will be simultaneously released in 2 languages, Kannada and Tamil.
Aa Eradu Varshagalu
Aa Eradu Varshagalu is a bubbly romantic drama film, which tells the story of two young lovers. The film talks about love, hate, compassion and value for feelings and emotions.
One main speciality about the movie is its comical dialogues. The movie stars television actors as couples and is directed by small screen director, Madhusudhan.
Kireeta
Kireeta is directed by debutant, Kiran Chandra. The film will feature punch dialogues and heavy fighting scenes. All in all, it is an action packed movie.
The film stars a debutant hero, Samartha, who is paired opposite three lovely ladies - Deepti Kapse, Lekha Chandra and Rishika Singh. The movie is produced by Chandrashekar.
Sneha Chakra
Directed by Manju Vishnuvardhan and produced by Suresh Kumar, Sneha Chakra features Vijay Venkat as the hero and Anvitha Bhat as the heroine. The film will be released this weekend, July 28.
The film is given a caption, 'A Fan Of Power Star'. No wonder, the film might be trying to cash in on Puneeth Rajkumar's popularity. Well, we won't know until we watch it.