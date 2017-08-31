 »   »   » TRIBUTE TO LNS: 6 Best Songs Of The Departed Singer, L N Shastri

L N Shatri, the hypnotic singer of Sandalwood passed away yesterday, August 30, due to intestinal cancer. The singer began his career in 1996 with Kashinath's film, Ajagajantara, and has lent his voice to more than 3000 songs.

He also composed music for more than 15 films and was reputed for his hypnotic voice. L N Shastri won the Karnataka State Award for his song, 'Kolumande Jangamadevru' from Shivarajkumar's film, Janumada Jodi. Such was the popularity of the song that he is still recognised by it till date.

The talented singer was once a protege under the famous music directors, Nadabrahma Hamsalekha and V. Manohar. He sung for many songs under his mentors until he turned an independent music director with the film, Kanasalu Neene Manasalu Neene.

After his debut music composition, he composed for several films like Ravimama, Aunty Preethse, Haalu Sakkare, Ninagoskara, Bellary Naga, Deadly-2, Flop, Melody and several others.

In what can be called as an ocean of his songs, there are a few songs that make you want to listen to them again and again. We have listed 6 best songs of L N Shastri as a tribute to the music legend that he was. Go ahead, take a look..

Avanalli..Ivalilli L N Shastri lent his voice for Kumar Govind's horror flick, Sshh, directed by Real Star Upendra. Music for the film was composed by Sadhu Kokila. Avanalli Ivalilli Video Song Kolumande Jangamadevru Obviously, without a doubt, 'Kolumande Jangamadevru' from the film Janumada Jodi has to be L N Shastri's best song till date. It was this song that brought him accolades and earned him a recognition as a singer. Music was composed by V. Manohar and L N Shastri won the State Award For Best Song. Kolumande Jangamadevru Video Song Laali Suvvaali Shivarajkumar starrer Jodi Hakki was a blockbuster-hit. Just like the film, 'Laali Suvvali', a song from the same movie, garnered much attention and was declared a runaway hit. Composed by V. Manohar, 'Laali Suvvali' was sung by L N Shastri. Laali Suvvali Video Song Helkolakondooru 'Helkolakondooru' was sung by L N Shastri. It was one of the three songs that he lent his voice to in the film, A, directed by Real Star Upendra. The music was composed by Gurukiran and all the songs were declared a hit. Helkolakondooru Video Song Antintha Gandu Naanalla The title song for the film, Bhanda Nanna Ganda, was sung by L N Shastri. The film marked Jaggesh's debut as a hero in Sandalwood. Antintha Gandu Naanalla Video Song Karunaade L N Shastri also lent his voice for the ever green song, 'Karunaade', from the film Malla, starring Ravichandran and Priyanka Upendra. Karunaade Video Song

Rest in peace, sir!