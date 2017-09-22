 »   »   » Here Are 7 Reasons Why We Think Prem's The Villain Is A Must Watch!

The Villain cinema, needless to say, is one of the most expected films of the year, 2017, that is if the film releases this year. It is almost the end of September now, and we have only two more months left for this year to end.

The film has created waves of curiosity in the mindsets of fans all over the world because of multiple reasons. Fans of Shivarajkumar and Sudeep are standing on the tip of their toes to watch the two titans clash on-screen.



But, no matter what we say, we cannot justify the level of fame that the film has created for itself. Director of the film, Prem, along with his entire team, has travelled back and forth from London to Thailand to India, multiple number of times due to various reasons.



Apparently, the filming is in the final stages and the team was last spotted in Chikkamagaluru. The craze for the film and the fan following that it has begun is enormous.



Judging by the intensity of craze, we decided to list down 7 important reasons why one should not miss watching The Villain. Here goes nothing..

