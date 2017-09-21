 »   »   » Here Are 7 Reasons Why We Think Prem's The Villain Is A Must Watch!

The Villain cinema, needless to say, is one of the most expected films of the year, 2017, that is if the film releases this year. It is almost the end of September now, and we have only two more months left for this year to end.
The film has created waves of curiosity in the mindsets of fans all over the world because of multiple reasons. Fans of Shivarajkumar and Sudeep are standing on the tip of their toes to watch the two titans clash on-screen.
But, no matter what we say, we cannot justify the level of fame that the film has created for itself. Director of the film, Prem, along with his entire team, has travelled back and forth from London to Thailand to India, multiple number of times due to various reasons.
Apparently, the filming is in the final stages and the team was last spotted in Chikkamagaluru. The craze for the film and the fan following that it has begun is enormous.
Judging by the intensity of craze, we decided to list down 7 important reasons why one should not miss watching The Villain. Here goes nothing..
Direction After 6 Years!
Director Prem, who is very well known for his mass-oriented films, is back to direction with The Villain. Apparently, the director has had to invest couple of years for The Villain's script work.
Clash Of Two Titans!
This is the first time that Dr. Shivarajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep are acting together in a film and will be seen sharing screen space in the cinema, which makes for a visual treat for both the fans of Sudeep and Shivanna.
The Glamorous British Model
The Villain also features British actress and model, Amy Jackson as its female lead. Apparently, this is Amy Jackson's first Kannada film.
Presence Of Bollywood Star!
Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty will also be making his Sandalwood debut with The Villain. He will be seen essaying a vital role in the film.
Big Budget Film
The Villain is one of the most costliest Sandalwood films to have ever been made. Although the exact budget is not known now, literally huge amounts of money have been spent on the film's making.
Satellite Rights Sale
The satellite rights for The Villain film was sold for a record setting 7.3 Crore Rupees, which is the second highest recorded number, only after Shivanna starrer, Om, which went on sale for alleged 10 Crore Rupees.
Shivarajkumar-Prem Super-hit Combinatorial!
With the film, The Villain, director Prem and Dr. Shivarajkumar will collaborate for the third time in their career.
Their previous two collaborations were declared super-hits as well and there is no doubt about The Villain becoming a super-hit film. If that happens, the Prem & Shivanna duo will score a hat-trick.