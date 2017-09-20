 »   »   » JUST IN! A. M. R. Ramesh To Make A Movie On Gauri Lankesh's Death!

Okay, so on one side, investigation is going on regarding the murder of famed journalist, Gauri Lankesh. On the other, data is being mined about her death so that a film could be made on that as well.
What can we say? Well, it was certainly shocking to hear the loss of senior journalist, Gauri Lankesh, who was killed outside her house in R R Nagar, Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.
It has not even been a month since her passing, and a film-maker in Sandalwood is already perked up to make a film on her death. Yes, famed director A. M. R. Ramesh is ready to make a film on the death of Gauri Lankesh!
A. M. R. Ramesh, who is renowned for his films that are based on real-life stories and incidents, has stated that he will make a movie based on Gauri's death to expose the real culprits.
The director, A. M. R. Ramesh, who spoke in an exclusive interview to Filmibeat team, has revealed about his plans of making a movie on the above mentioned incident. Read more..
Cinema On Gauri's Death Is Certain!
When asked if he is interested in making a film on Gauri Lankesh's death, he immediately responded in the affirmative.
I Knew Her Personally!
A. M. R. Ramesh said, "I am deeply hurt and very much intrigued by this gory incident. I knew Gauri Lankesh on a personal level and I have also worked with her brother, Indrajit Lankesh as well. I am interested to make a movie on her."
Have Collected The Details
The director further added, "Gauri Lankesh's death was on the same lines as Kalburgi. Presently, I am doing my homework and gathering more information regarding the same. I have already collected most of the information from my trusted sources."
Waiting For The Police Investigation To Conclude
Mr. Ramesh, when asked about the film's launch, said, "Firstly, the police investigation should conclude and the culprits should be punished. Gauri Lankesh should be given justice. Only after that, can I start working on the film. Until then, I will collect the required information for the story."