 »   »   » JUST IN! A. M. R. Ramesh To Make A Movie On Gauri Lankesh's Death!

Okay, so on one side, investigation is going on regarding the murder of famed journalist, Gauri Lankesh. On the other, data is being mined about her death so that a film could be made on that as well.

What can we say? Well, it was certainly shocking to hear the loss of senior journalist, Gauri Lankesh, who was killed outside her house in R R Nagar, Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

It has not even been a month since her passing, and a film-maker in Sandalwood is already perked up to make a film on her death. Yes, famed director A. M. R. Ramesh is ready to make a film on the death of Gauri Lankesh!

A. M. R. Ramesh, who is renowned for his films that are based on real-life stories and incidents, has stated that he will make a movie based on Gauri's death to expose the real culprits.

The director, A. M. R. Ramesh, who spoke in an exclusive interview to Filmibeat team, has revealed about his plans of making a movie on the above mentioned incident. Read more..