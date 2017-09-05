 »   »   » KURUKSHETRA NEWS: Actress Hariprriya's Role In The Film Is Finally Revealed!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra's filming is underway. The filming began with Darshan and Hariprriya's scene in the film, and now, Krishna, Bheeshma and Arjuna have joined the crew as well.
Now that Hariprriya's part of filming is completed, the actress has returned from Hyderabad. Having taken part in a 3D film for the first time, Hariprriya shares some insight into the shooting of Kurukshetra movie.
Scroll down to read Hariprriya's experience of filming for Kurukshetra..
Hariprriya As Maaye
In the film Kurukshetra, Hariprriya has essayed the role of a dancer called Maaye. Her character tries to woo Duryodhana with her sultry and seductive dancing.
10 Kilograms Of Gold
Apparently, for her dancing scene, Hariprriya was made to wear 10 Kilograms of Gold ornaments and dance.
First 3D Cinema
For Hariprriya, Kurukshetra was her first 3D filming experience. She was so excited that she wore a 3D spectacle and watched her shots on the monitor after every scene.