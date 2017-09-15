 »   »   » AMAZING! Kannada Actress Mayuri Will Next Be Seen In An English Music Album!

Actress Mayuri Kyatari is best known for her role of Ashwini in the Kannada tele-serial, Ashwini Nakshatra, which was declared a runaway hit. The much needed fame got her opportunity to work in the super-hit film, Krishna Leela.

She was next seen in the film Ishtakamya, along with a few co-stars from other famous tele-serials. She was last seen in the film, Kariya 2. Having achieved the success, she has now bagged herself a role in an English music album.

Yes, Mayuri will next been seen grooving to the songs from the album, 'Girl Not Seen'. This album is reportedly being simultaneously made in both English and Hindi.

The album is being helmed by Bangalore's own musician, Abhishek Chazed, who has written the lyrics and composed songs for the entire album.

The album contains songs that highlight the female gender and also helps in sending out some morals to the society. According to Mr. Abhishek, his main aim is to eliminate the gender bias that is prevalent in this patriarchal society.

Video for the songs have been shot and the entire album will be released by October end. We wish Mayuri and her team, all the very best for their earnest efforts.