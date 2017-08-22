 »   »   » Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Festival To Be Held In New Delhi On August 27; Program Agenda Revealed!

Fans of Dr. Vishnuvardhan had been waiting for this event to happen from past many years. Finally, the time has almost come for the Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Festival, which will be held on August 27 in New Delhi.
The ostentatious event will be held at Karnataka Sangha Bhavan in New Delhi. The entire festival will be held under the supervision of The President of Dr. Vishnu Sena Samiti, Veerakaputra Srinivas.
With only 4 more days to go for the grand event, most of the preparation in that regard has been completed. Yesterday morning, August 22, a press meet was held at the Press Club, Bengaluru, during which, Veerakaputra Srinivas talked about the event and briefed the plans of the event.
So, what is the agenda of the festival? Who will attend the celebration? What are the specialities of it? Read on to find out..
Program Inauguration On August 27
Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Festival will be held at Karnataka Sangha Bhavan in New Delhi. The first day being August 27, the inauguration will take place at 6:00 am in the morning. Various programs will be held all through the day till 12:00 am the next day.
Programs During The Day
On August 27 at 6:00 am, Balaram, an ardent Vishnu fan from Australia will perform pooja to Vishnu's photo. Later at 7:00 am, the life size photo of Dr. Vishnu will be paraded on the streets of New Delhi. Come 9:00 am, a life size statue of Dr. Vishnuvardhan will be unveiled by Mr. Manu Baligar and at 9:30 am, The President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Mr. Narayana Gowda will inaugurate the exhibition of never before seen pictures of Dr. Vishnuvardhan.
Main Ceremony Inauguration
At 10:00 am, famous lyricist Purushottam will inaugurate the ceremony with Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad as the Chief Guest. The inauguration will be followed by two programs - Dr. Vishnuvardhan's Contributions To The Culture Of Karnataka, and Dr. Vishnuvardhan As Seen From A Director's Point Of View. The program will also see the presence of great film makers like Dwarkish, S. Narayan, Bhargava and others.
Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Prize
At 3:30 pm in the evening, senior actor Shivaram will be felicitated with Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Prize for his tremendous and countless contribution to Sandalwood. Union Minister Anant Kumar will take reigns of the program.
Last Event
The national festival will come to an end with the musical night featuring best songs from Dr. Vishnuvardhan's movies. Songs will be performed by Sri Gururaj, Shivamogga Chetan and a few others.
Film Exhibition
During the same event, after the musical night, two of the best films of Dr. Vishnuvardhan, Nagarahavu and Muttina Haara will be exhibited to the audience.
More Than 500 Fans & Participants
It is said that approximately 530 fans of Vishnuvardhan will be looking forward to travel to New Delhi to attend the festival.
Special Mention
Renowned lyricist Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad has composed a song for Dr. Vishnuvardhan named 'Simhada Hejje'.
Stalwarts Of Sandalwood
By the way, many stalwarts from Sandalwood will be attending the Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Festival on August 27. Some of them are - senior actor Shivaram, Sa. Ra. Govindu, Rajendra Singh Babu, actor Aditya, Srinagara Kitty, Sadhu Kokila, B. C. Patil, Taara, Ragini Dwivedi amongst others.