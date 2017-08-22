 »   »   » Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Festival To Be Held In New Delhi On August 27; Program Agenda Revealed!

Fans of Dr. Vishnuvardhan had been waiting for this event to happen from past many years. Finally, the time has almost come for the Dr. Vishnuvardhan National Festival, which will be held on August 27 in New Delhi.

The ostentatious event will be held at Karnataka Sangha Bhavan in New Delhi. The entire festival will be held under the supervision of The President of Dr. Vishnu Sena Samiti, Veerakaputra Srinivas.

With only 4 more days to go for the grand event, most of the preparation in that regard has been completed. Yesterday morning, August 22, a press meet was held at the Press Club, Bengaluru, during which, Veerakaputra Srinivas talked about the event and briefed the plans of the event.

So, what is the agenda of the festival? Who will attend the celebration? What are the specialities of it? Read on to find out..