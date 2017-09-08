 »   »   » WHOA! Ambareesh As Bheeshma & Srinath As Dhritarashtra; Take A Look At Exclusive Pics!

Kurukshetra film has been in news for quite some time now as Challenging Star Darshan's avatar in his 50th film was revealed. Apart from that, Nikhil Kumar's avatar as Abhimanyu was revealed recently too.

There were a lot of speculations regarding Darshan's look in the film, which have now been laid to rest. But seldom do people get satisfied with limited information.



Well, do not worry as you have landed on the perfect page. We now have access to some exclusive pictures of Ambareesh as Bheeshma and Srinath as Dhritarashtra from the sets of Kurukshetra.



So, fans of Rebel Star and Pranaya Raja, brace yourselves to see your favourite stars in a whole new avatar, and man, their looks definitely justify their characters on screen.



So, why wait anymore? Scroll down to take a good look of the new age Bheeshma and Dhritarashtra, straight from Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad..

