 »   »   » SCINTILLATING PICS: Pictures Of British Beauty Amy Jackson In Chikkamagaluru!

The Villain is currently being shot at Chikkamagaluru. The film team which has returned from Bangkok, is now filming action sequences in the coffee capital of Karnataka.

Both Kichcha Sudeep and British Siren Amy Jackson are with the film team, shooting for the final few sequences of the film before it is wrapped for post-production.



Hot and gorgeous British actress Amy Jackson, the heroine of The Villain, has apparently lost herself to Chikkamagaluru's serenity so much so that she actually took time off during the filming to mingle with the nature.



The actress has taken to Twitter to share some of her pictures in and around the coffee capital, Chikkamagaluru. She shared a tweet that said, "I am now atop the tallest mountain in Karnataka." Take a look at her picture in front of the temple.



Not just that, the actress also seems to have been mind-blown by tender coconut. She has also expressed her love for tender coconut water with an image that redefines the boundary of swag.



Check out Amy's third picture in which she is seen squatting in front of another shrine atop a different mountain. The actress is making sure to carry back some of the cherished memories in Karnataka.



The Villain stars Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy Jackson in the lead roles and is directed by Prem. The film is produced by Dr. C. R. Manohar.