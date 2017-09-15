 »   »   » HORROR NEWS! After Apthamitra And Aaptharakshaka, Get Ready To Watch Apthamitra 2!

Apthamitra was one of the milestones in Indian cinema as well as Kannada cinema. It catapulted Sahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan to a whole new level of stardom that boosted his failing career as an actor.

It could easily be called as one of Vishnuvardhan's best performances till date and also became a major turning point in his life. The film spawned a sequel, Aaptharakshaka, which was an average hit.



Now, another film in the same series is popping up. Yes, after a wholesome 13 years, Apthamitra 2 film will be launched soon.



Although this film cannot be considered a sequel to Aaptharakshaka, its name is enough to be placed in the same series as it will be helmed by the same director who had directed the previous two films, P. Vasu.



Yes, P. Vasu was the one who directed both Apthamitra and Aaptharakshaka and now he is all set to make a comeback as a director with one more instalment in the horror-flick series.



Interested to know more about Apthamitra 2? Scroll down to read complete information..

