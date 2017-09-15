 »   »   » HORROR NEWS! After Apthamitra And Aaptharakshaka, Get Ready To Watch Apthamitra 2!

Apthamitra was one of the milestones in Indian cinema as well as Kannada cinema. It catapulted Sahasa Simha Vishnuvardhan to a whole new level of stardom that boosted his failing career as an actor.
It could easily be called as one of Vishnuvardhan's best performances till date and also became a major turning point in his life. The film spawned a sequel, Aaptharakshaka, which was an average hit.
Now, another film in the same series is popping up. Yes, after a wholesome 13 years, Apthamitra 2 film will be launched soon.
Although this film cannot be considered a sequel to Aaptharakshaka, its name is enough to be placed in the same series as it will be helmed by the same director who had directed the previous two films, P. Vasu.
Yes, P. Vasu was the one who directed both Apthamitra and Aaptharakshaka and now he is all set to make a comeback as a director with one more instalment in the horror-flick series.
Interested to know more about Apthamitra 2? Scroll down to read complete information..
Apthamitra 2
After Apthamitra and Aaptharakshaka, Apthamitra 2 will be the next one in the same series, although the audience will miss Dr. Vishnuvardhan in the latest one.
Producer
Apparently, Apthamitra 2 will be produced by Ramesh Yadav, who has already funded 21 films in his career.
Remake Of Aranmanai
According to our sources, Apthamitra 2 will be the remake of the Tamil horror film, Aranmanai.
Actors Yet To Be Finalised
Presently, the cast and crew of the film are being finalised. We will let you know once the entire information is available.