 »   »   » HULIRAYA Release Date Fixed: Rakshit Shetty's Next Production To Hit Theatres On October 6!

Huliraya is one of the upcoming films of Sandalwood that has generated huge waves of curiosity. When the film's trailer released, it started making a lot of sound in Sandalwood due to its unique story.

The film, which has been feeding off of the audience's curiosity will be released soon. Its release date has been fixed on October 6. After a long wait, Huliraya is finally going to see the light of the day.

The film is helmed by Aravind Kaushik, who had previously directed Nam Areal Ond Dina and Tughlak is back to films after a long gap. Balu Nagendra, who was critically acclaimed for his small role in the big film, Kaddipudi, is the lead protagonist of Huliraya.

Balu Nagendra is a theatre artist and a mainstream painter, whose paintings have sold for huge amount of money. He was last seen in Kaddipudi as Rekke Venktesha, a sadistic auto driver who turns criminal.

Balu Nagendra is paired opposite a newcomer actress, Divya, who will be making her Sandalwood debut. Having seen the trailer, many of the stars and celebrities have heaped praises on Huliraya film and have wished luck.

With a lot of expectations from the audience, Huliraya is ready to strike on October 6. It is produced under the banner, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios. Music for the film has been composed by Arjun Ramu.