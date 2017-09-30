 »   »   » DID YOU KNOW? Arjun Janya Used To Stand In Queue In Front Of CD Shops To Buy Gurukiran’s Music!

One of the most successful music directors of Sandalwood has to be Arjun Janya. His songs have a melodious feel that transport you to a transcendental dimension, which earned him the title, 'Magic Composer'.

He has, till now, composed music for several films like Birugali, Kempegowda, Lucky, Manikya, Adhyaksha, Mukunda Murari and Hebbuli among other successful films. But, did you know that a successful director like Arjun Janya was once a common man too?

Yes, Arjun Janya has revealed this fact himself while he was on the show, Super Talk Time. The 'Magical Composer' who had been invited on to the show, along with his inspiration, Gurukiran. While on the show, he confessed to a few facts.

Apparently, before Arjun Janya became a music composer, he used to stand in long queues in front of music shops to buy Gurukiran's music CDs. He has also confessed that he grew up to be a music composer, keeping Gurukiran as his inspiration.

While on the show, Arjun Janya said, "I am very honoured to sit beside my inspiration. It was he who helped me become who I am today. I still remember the old days when I used to stand in long queues to buy his music CDs."