 »   »   » Breaking News! Arjun Sarja Not Playing Arjuna In Kurukshetra; Who Else Will Play Arjuna's Role?

Produced by Muniratna and directed by Naganna, Kurukshetra is off to a good start. The filming of the movie is being done at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

After much delays, the film was launched on August 6 at 6:30 pm in Dr. Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre, Bengaluru. The movie has had a very good response.



Without a doubt, Darshan's 50th movie has started its filming schedule. Yet, despite all this, there still are doubts and suspicions about the movie.



For instance, Arjuna's role in the movie is apparently still not filled by anyone. Arjuna's character plays a very important role in the 'Battle of Kurukshetra' and is hence most required.



To essay such a big role, an important actor should have accepted that role. But most of the star actors have expresses their regret in not being able to be a part of the movie due to date problems.



The following actors have turned down the offer from Kurukshetra - Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Sudeep , Yash and Puneeth Rajkumar.



In that case, who will portray which character? Continue reading..

