 »   »   » Breaking News! Arjun Sarja Not Playing Arjuna In Kurukshetra; Who Else Will Play Arjuna's Role?

Produced by Muniratna and directed by Naganna, Kurukshetra is off to a good start. The filming of the movie is being done at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.
After much delays, the film was launched on August 6 at 6:30 pm in Dr. Prabhakar Kore Convention Centre, Bengaluru. The movie has had a very good response.
Without a doubt, Darshan's 50th movie has started its filming schedule. Yet, despite all this, there still are doubts and suspicions about the movie.
For instance, Arjuna's role in the movie is apparently still not filled by anyone. Arjuna's character plays a very important role in the 'Battle of Kurukshetra' and is hence most required.
To essay such a big role, an important actor should have accepted that role. But most of the star actors have expresses their regret in not being able to be a part of the movie due to date problems.
The following actors have turned down the offer from Kurukshetra - Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Sudeep , Yash and Puneeth Rajkumar.
In that case, who will portray which character? Continue reading..
Arjuna Wanted For Kurukshetra
According to our sources, Arjuna's role in the movie has still not been finalized. The actor, who fills the role of Arjuna, has to have an equivalent on-screen dominance like Darshan, since Arjuna's role is extremely important in the movie.
Prominence To Kannada Artists
Muniratna wanted to cast any one of the stars of KFI for Arjuna's role - Puneeth Rajkumar, Yash, Sudeep, Shivanna or Upendra. Due to unavailability of all of them, there are doubts as to who else will perform as Arjuna in the movie.
A Non-Kannada Actor To Play Arjuna's Role
In case there are no actors suitable for Arjuna's role, Muniratna might probably cast an actor from any neighbouring film industry. That was what happened with Bhima's role as well.
What About Arjun Sarja?
If everything had gone according to Muniratna's plan, Shivarajkumar would portray the role of Karna in the film. Since Shivanna was busy with his other films, he clarified that he could not be a part of the movie. Ever since, Arjun Sarja has been given the responsibility of portraying Karna's role, thus leaving Arjuna's slot empty.
Arjuna's Role To Be Finalized Within A Week!
According to the producer Muniratna, other than Arjuna's role, all other roles have been filled. Apparently, the shooting has already started in Hyderabad. Since the film team is running against time, Muniratna has told that he will get Arjuna's role finalized within a week from now.
Actors And Their Roles
Darshan as Duryodhana, Ambareesh as Bheeshma, Ravichandran as Sri Krishna, Arjun Sarja as Karna, Sneha as Draupadi, Danish Akhtar as Bhima, Ravishankar as Shakuni, Srinath as Dhritarashtra, Srinivasa Murthy as Dronacharya, Shashikumar as Dharmaraya and Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu.