 »   »   » At Long Last! Finally An Actor Is Roped In For The Role Of Arjuna In Kurukshetra!

With each passing day, actors are being finalized for the film, Kurukshetra. As per the information from our sources, most of the Kaurava roles have been filled. But, the hunt is still going on for actors to play the role of Pandavas.
According to our sources, Supreme Hero Shashikumar will be essaying the role of Dharmaraya, whilea Hindi actor, Danish Akhtar Saifi has been shortlisted as Bhima. Three other remaining characters to be filled are Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva.
Now, there are rumours that a suitable actor has been finalized for the role of Arjuna, the third Pandava. With this development, almost the major casting process for the movie has come to a final phase.
So, who will essay Arjuna's role in Kurukshetra? Read on..
Arjun Will Play Arjuna's Role
Previously, we at Filmibeat, had told you that Arjun Sarja was rumoured to take part in Kurukshetra. Now, it seems, his role in the movie has been leaked. Son of Shakthi Prasad, Arjun Sarja has reportedly agreed to play the role of Arjuna.
Already Signed For Kurukshetra!
There are news that Arjun Sarja has already signed the NDA form and has already agreed to be a part of the movie. This only means that the ensemble cast for the magnum opus movie is only getting bigger and better.
Duryodhana Vs Arjuna
One of the main roles in the Battle of Kurukshetra is Arjuna. A fierce and a great warrior, Arjuna took Karna head on in the war. He despised Duryodhana to a very great extent. This feud between the two will be a treat to watch for both the fans of Arjun Sarja and Darshan Thoogudeep.