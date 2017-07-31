 »   »   » At Long Last! Finally An Actor Is Roped In For The Role Of Arjuna In Kurukshetra!

With each passing day, actors are being finalized for the film, Kurukshetra. As per the information from our sources, most of the Kaurava roles have been filled. But, the hunt is still going on for actors to play the role of Pandavas.

According to our sources, Supreme Hero Shashikumar will be essaying the role of Dharmaraya, whilea Hindi actor, Danish Akhtar Saifi has been shortlisted as Bhima. Three other remaining characters to be filled are Arjuna, Nakula and Sahadeva.

Now, there are rumours that a suitable actor has been finalized for the role of Arjuna, the third Pandava. With this development, almost the major casting process for the movie has come to a final phase.

So, who will essay Arjuna's role in Kurukshetra? Read on..