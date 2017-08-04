 »   »   » AWESOME! Arumuga Ravishankar To Play An Undisclosed Role In Kurukshetra!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra, will complete its muhurat formalities and will be launched on August 6.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, will launch the movie by clapping for the first take in the movie.

But, since August 6 is only a couple of days away, has all the cast been finalized? Well, frankly, we do not know for sure. But, according to our sources, most of the roles have been filled.

Apparently, the team of Kurukshetra have made a list of all the finalized actors. Apart from that, a new actor has apparently been added to the cast as well.

Well, it is none other than Arumuga Ravishankar (P. Ravishankar). The actor who is Kannada film industry's favourite villain, has apparently agreed to portray an undisclosed character.

As per the news in Gandhinagar, fans of Ravishankar had, long ago, expected to hear this news. Now, that the beans have been spilled, they just are waiting for the news to be announced officially.

Well, there is one way to prove his presence in the film. The film team has sent out invites to several VIPs to attend the muhurat and launch of Kurukshetra.

Apparently, in the invitation, the team has put up pictures of all the actors who have been finalized. One among those pictures is Ravishankar's.

Well, that is a huge revelation. Although his role is still undisclosed, there are a lot of speculations regarding his role in the movie.

Apart from that, Arjun Sarja, Saikumar, Nikhil Kumar, Sneha, Haripriya, Regina Cassandra, Lakshmi, Ravichandran, Ambareesh and a few others will be seen essaying major roles in the movie.

As of now, only Darshan's getup in the movie has been released and it looks powerful. As with the other characters, the getups have not been revealed yet.

We guess the film team will spill the beans on the day of muhurat, August 6. Until then, we all wait as we did until now.