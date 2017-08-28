 »   »   » WATCH NOW: Crazy Star Ravichandran & RJ Rohit’s Film Bakasura's Teaser Released!

The teaser of V. Ravichandran and RJ Rohit starrer, Bakasura, has been released recently on the internet. RJ Rohit, who is looking forward to make his comeback to the film industry, will be essayed by other characters.

One speciality about this film is that Crazy Star Ravichandran makes a brief yet certain appearance in the cinema, which is reported to be a crime thriller.

Bakasura will be helmed by Navneeth, who had previously directed his debut film Karvva, which incidentally, was also RJ Rohit's debut film as an actor.

Bakasura's story has been written by Rajasimha and the screenplay was written by RJ Rohit and Navneeth. The music has been composed by Avinash B.

The film also stars Shashikumar, Makarand Deshpande, Sitara, Sadhu Kokila, Kavya Gowda, Vijay Chendoor and others. Take a look at the teaser trailer of Bakasura..