 »   »   » BHARJARI Box Office Collection: Three Days Collection Report

Bharjari, starring Dhruva Sarja, released on September 15, is making a lot of sound at the box office. The film, which took nearly two and a half years to complete is getting justice as the audiences are thronging the theatres to watch the film.
Directed by Chethan Kumar, Bharjari also features Rachita Ram, Hariprriya and Vaishali Deepak as female leads while veteran actors Avinash, Srinivasa Murthy, Sudharani and Tara essay vital roles in the film.
The film is a runaway hit as theatres are running 5 or more shows everyday and the halls are jam-packed with fans who cheer and whistle for their idol, Dhruva Sarja. This only means that the film is raking in a huge collection.
The film opened to good reviews in nearly 300 theatres all over the state and as each day passed, the word spread as more people flocked the theatre halls to watch the movie. A complete family entertainer at that, Bharjari has now made a huge collection in its first 3 days of running.
Continue reading to know how much collection the film has made in its first three days of successful run..
3 Days Collection Report
In the first three days of its release, Sandalwood pundits in Gandhinagar are opining that the film has collected easily more than 16 Crore Rupees.
2 Days Collections
According to our sources in Gandhinagar, the film collected nearly 10 Crore Rupees in its first two days. On Sunday however, the film collected another 6 Crore Rupees, as per the information that is disclosed by the distributors.
Running Well In Rex And Urvashi Theatres!
Urvashi theatre and Rex theatre, both of which were infamous for exhibiting films from other languages, however broke their practice and exhibited Bharjari film from last Friday, thereby breaking their record of not displaying any Kannada film, after nearly 20 years. The film is still going good and running successfully in both the theatres.
About The Film
Bharjari film is a complete family entertainer. In the film, Dhruva Sarja is paired with three heroines, making it a feast for the audience.
The film packs punching dialogues which Dhruva manages to effortlessly deliver. Having been in the making for nearly two and a half years, the film has now grandly released and is off to a great start.