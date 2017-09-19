 »   »   » BHARJARI Box Office Collection: Three Days Collection Report

Bharjari, starring Dhruva Sarja, released on September 15, is making a lot of sound at the box office. The film, which took nearly two and a half years to complete is getting justice as the audiences are thronging the theatres to watch the film.

Directed by Chethan Kumar, Bharjari also features Rachita Ram, Hariprriya and Vaishali Deepak as female leads while veteran actors Avinash, Srinivasa Murthy, Sudharani and Tara essay vital roles in the film.



The film is a runaway hit as theatres are running 5 or more shows everyday and the halls are jam-packed with fans who cheer and whistle for their idol, Dhruva Sarja. This only means that the film is raking in a huge collection.



The film opened to good reviews in nearly 300 theatres all over the state and as each day passed, the word spread as more people flocked the theatre halls to watch the movie. A complete family entertainer at that, Bharjari has now made a huge collection in its first 3 days of running.



Continue reading to know how much collection the film has made in its first three days of successful run..

