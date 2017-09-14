 »   »   » PROMO VIDEO: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 First Promotional Video Released; Take A Look!

The count-down has begun for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. Having been declared the most watched reality show on Kannada television, Bigg Boss Season 5 promotional video has now been released.

We have been reporting to you that Kichcha Sudeep, who hosts the program, has been shooting extensively for the promo video of Bigg Boss Season 5. Surprisingly, the team have released the first promo video already.

The video gives you a feel that Bigg Boss Season 5 is on its way and will soon hit the television sets in every household. Kichcha Sudeep, as usual, looks very stylish in his get-up, which is also the main attraction here.

By the way, do not think that this is the complete promo. According to the director of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, there are a lot more promo videos that will soon hit TV and the internet. We are expecting the show to be launched by either September 23 or October 7.

If you still have not watched the promo video, you can watch it here on this page. Check it out..