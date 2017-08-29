 »   »   » FINALLY! Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 Launch Date Is Fixed!

Touted to be one of the most watched and followed Kannada television shows, Bigg Boss Kannada is all set to be back with its Season 5. After having completed its successful 4 Seasons, the reality show will be back soon.

Like the previous seasons, Kichcha Sudeep will be presenting the show in his own signature style. But, there is something else that is deemed special for this season. The participants!

This time, Bigg Boss House is open for the common man. Yes, this time Bigg Boss will feature participants from general public who will try and show their might on the reality show.

By the way, dates for the launch of the Season 5 of the show have been fixed. Confusingly, there are two available dates that the makers of the show have not yet decided on.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 will either be starting from September 23 or October 7 depending on the availability of Kichcha Sudeep for the shoot.