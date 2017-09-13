 »   »   » IN PICS: Take A Look At Kichcha Sudeep's Simple Get Up In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 Promo Shoot!

Bigg Boss Kannada is ready to be back, with a bang! Yes, the reality show has successfully completed 4 seasons and will be back with its fifth season very shortly. For the same, Kichcha Sudeep has been busy off-late, shooting for BBK Season 5 promo.

Yes, Kichcha Sudeep will again return as the host for the show for the fifth consecutive time. He was last seen shooting for the promo video for the fifth season. Now that the promo shoot is over, we have a few pictures from the sets.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 has piqued the interest of many as general public will get to participate in the show as well, along with the celebrities. To match the different concept of this year, the promo video too has been shot very differently with an off-beat concept.

We have got a few stills from the making of the promo for BBK Season 5. If you're interested enough, please go ahead and read the complete article.