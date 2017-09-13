 »   »   » IN PICS: Take A Look At Kichcha Sudeep's Simple Get Up In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 Promo Shoot!

Bigg Boss Kannada is ready to be back, with a bang! Yes, the reality show has successfully completed 4 seasons and will be back with its fifth season very shortly. For the same, Kichcha Sudeep has been busy off-late, shooting for BBK Season 5 promo.
Yes, Kichcha Sudeep will again return as the host for the show for the fifth consecutive time. He was last seen shooting for the promo video for the fifth season. Now that the promo shoot is over, we have a few pictures from the sets.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 has piqued the interest of many as general public will get to participate in the show as well, along with the celebrities. To match the different concept of this year, the promo video too has been shot very differently with an off-beat concept.
We have got a few stills from the making of the promo for BBK Season 5. If you're interested enough, please go ahead and read the complete article.
Promo Shoot
The promo shoot for Bigg Boss Season 5 was done at Innovative Film City in Bengaluru. Kichcha Sudeep, who was busy shooting for The Villain film in Chikkamagaluru, came directly to the sets to shoot for the promo. This is exemplary move by Sudeep, showing his dedication!
Directed By Parameshwar Gundkal
The Business Head of Colors Kannada, Parameshwar Gundkal helmed the promo video shoot for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 at Innovative Film City in Bengaluru.
Simple Sudeep
Kichcha Sudeep was seen in a simple avatar for the promo shoot. Since common man is taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada this year, the promo's theme has been kept on the same lines.
Market Scene
The promo shoot has been done inside a market. As usual, Kichcha Sudeep has excelled in his looks.
When Will The Show Begin?
In order to accommodate Kichcha Sudeep's dates, the makers of the show have tentatively fixed two convenient dates. The show will launch either on September 23 or October 7, depending on the availability of Sudeep.
Participants Selection In Progress
With only a couple of weeks to go for the launch of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5, the participants selection is rumoured to be going on. A few celebrities and a few common people have been short-listed, as we speak.
The details of the participants have been kept under wraps. We will let you know once the official announcement is made.