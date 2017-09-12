 »   »   » WATCH VIDEO: Kichcha Sudeep Silently Shoots For Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 Promo!

No matter how many people call Bigg Boss as heavily scripted, more closer to reel than reality or whatever, the viewership of the program just doesn't depreciate.

Innumerable number of people have already deemed the show as gimmicky, while a few others have cursed and castigated the show.

Despite having said all that, you will be surprised to know that Bigg Boss is the highest TRP grosser on Kannada television.

Now, Bigg Boss Kannada's fifth season is all geared up for its launch. Up until now, the launch dates for the fifth season have been speculated to be either on September 23 or October 9. The promotional video shoot was done very recently.

Kichcha Sudeep was a part of the promo shoot, which was helmed by the director of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal. Go take a look at the bloopers of the promo video shoot..