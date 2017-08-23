 »   »   » JUST IN! Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood To Play The Role Of Arjuna In Muniratna's Kurukshetra!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra's filming is in full swing. The team of Kurukshetra is currently in Hyderabad, shooting for the film.

Now, the casting team of Kurukshetra have roped in a big name from Bollywood to play the role of Arjuna. It is none other than Sonu Sood.



The team of Kurukshetra has finalised most of the cast for the film except for Arjuna's role as no suitable actor could be roped in. Producer Muniratna had stated that he wanted a prominent Kannada actor to act as Arjuna in the film.



Looking at the recent developments, Muniratna's dream has remained unfulfilled. Nonetheless, Sonu is no less than any other actor in the industry, so we're guessing that the producer will not be disappointed.



Previously, Sonu Sood had worked with Kichcha Sudeep in the film, Vishnuvardhana. He had won accolades for his portrayal of an antagonist. Now, the same actor is getting to work alongside some of the biggest names of Sandalwood.



Filming for Muniratna's Kurukshetra is going on in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad and Sonu Sood is expected to join the sets at the earliest.



Kurukshetra is being helmed by ace director Naganna, who had previously directed Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna film with Darshan essaying the titular character.