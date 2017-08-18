 »   »   » Darshan Thoogudeep Talks About His Upcoming Film Tarak; Credits His Co-stars And The Film Team!

Challenging Star Darshan's last release was Chakravarthy which was an average box office grosser. The actor is now back with his latest offering which is all geared for its release in September - Tarak.
Yes, Darshan Thoogudeep's 49th film, Tarak's audio was released yesterday, August 17 at a private hotel in Bengaluru. Composed by Arjun Janya, songs from Tarak have already been raking in some good response from the crowd.
Tarak is a family entertainer with elements of emotion and sentiments taking the foreground in the movie. Lot of importance has been given to family and relationship values.
But, this film also vows to be entirely different from previous movies of Darshan Thoogudeep, portraying the actor in a never before seen style.
Don't believe us? Well, you have to, because, Darshan himself has said that. Not just that, the actor also had a lot of praises for Tarak film team as well as his co-stars in the movie.
The Challenging Star seems to be pretty happy about his latest offering. Read more to know the complete details...
Tarak Is A Family Entertainer
Tarak film is all about relationship and its values. The film has love, family bonding, anger, sadness and every other expression that culminates in every family. The film has tried to depict a sensitive relationship between a grandfather and a grandson. - Darshan Thoogudeep.
No References Made To Darshan
Almost every other film of mine has references to my past films and makes references to the actor Darshan. But, this cinema is passionately made. I know the amount of hardwork and effort that has been put into the making of this film. The film's is director's brain child, all credits should go to him. - Darshan Thoogudeep.
A Cinema With Proper Planning
The director seemingly had a final cut of the movie even before it was made. It was planned in such a meticulous manner. The entire shooting schedule was wrapped up within the allocated time and budget. I loved those 25 days that we spent shooting in Europe. - Darshan Thoogudeep.
I Am Not The Real Hero
The real hero of Tarak film is Devaraj sir. His acting is exquisite and professional. He has embodied his character in the film. Once you watch the movie, you will feel that you will want to have a grandfather like him. - Darshan Thoogudeep.
Two Heroines Make It Special
Usually, films do not give importance to the role of heroines at all. But, Tarak shows the importance of females in the hero's life. While one female lead makes him realise the importance of life, another makes him realise the importance of love. Amongst them, I feel my role is very small. My character just goes with the flow of the film. - Darshan Thoogudeep.
Arjun Janya's Music
Arjun Janya has once again created magic with his musical compositions. No song gives the feel that it is jammed in between the story. Every song fits in appropriately with the storyline. - Darshan Thoogudeep.
Tarak To Release In September
Tarak is directed by Prakash of Milana fame. The director has depicted Darshan as a rugby player for the first time in a Sandalwood film in a very stylish avatar. Darshan is paired opposite to Sanvi Srivastav and Sruthi Hariharan in the film. The film will be released on September 29, 2017.