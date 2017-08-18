 »   »   » Darshan Thoogudeep Talks About His Upcoming Film Tarak; Credits His Co-stars And The Film Team!

Challenging Star Darshan's last release was Chakravarthy which was an average box office grosser. The actor is now back with his latest offering which is all geared for its release in September - Tarak.

Yes, Darshan Thoogudeep's 49th film, Tarak's audio was released yesterday, August 17 at a private hotel in Bengaluru. Composed by Arjun Janya, songs from Tarak have already been raking in some good response from the crowd.



Tarak is a family entertainer with elements of emotion and sentiments taking the foreground in the movie. Lot of importance has been given to family and relationship values.



But, this film also vows to be entirely different from previous movies of Darshan Thoogudeep, portraying the actor in a never before seen style.



Don't believe us? Well, you have to, because, Darshan himself has said that. Not just that, the actor also had a lot of praises for Tarak film team as well as his co-stars in the movie.



The Challenging Star seems to be pretty happy about his latest offering. Read more to know the complete details...

