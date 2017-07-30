 »   »   » WOW! Darshan Thoogudeep Suggested Danish Akhtar For Bhima's Role!

It is almost time. The countdown, which begun couple of months ago, is almost down as the number approaches zero. Next week, August 6, the film will be launched.
While most of the roles in the movie have been wound up, rest of them are still being negotiated on.
By the way, we recently told you that Hindi actor, Danish Akhtar Saifi, has been finalized for the role of Bhima in Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra.
The Hindi actor has been in news ever since. But, how is it that a Hindi actor was shortlisted in a Kannada movie?
Well, it so happens that 'Daasa' Darshan was the one who actually recommended Danish's name for the role of Bhima. So, how did Darshan know Danish before? When did they meet?
Darshan’s Suggestion!
Producer Muniratna and director Naganna were having a tough time searching for an actor with proper built who could execute the role of Bhima effortlessly. But due to date clashes, no actors were available in Sandalwood. It was then that the Challenging Star suggested the name of Danish Akhtar to both Muniratna and Naganna.
First Met In Hyderabad
Danish Akhtar, said in an interview to a local newspaper that he met Darshan in Hyderabad, a few years ago. He further said that the actor took notice of him in a gym, while he was there for a movie's shooting. They both apparently worked out together in the same gym for quite some time.
Darshan Knew About My Role As Hanuman In Siya Ke Raam
Danish also said that Darshan was apparently aware about his role in the Hindi serial. Coincidentally, my serial was shot at the same location where Darshan's movie was being shot.
Darshan Identified Me
The Hindi actor cum bodybuilder also told that the moment Darshan referred his name, the producers of the movie approached me for the role. As I knew Darshan and Sandalwood from close quarters, I accepted the offer without a second thought.
Waiting Eagerly For The Movie To Start
"I think Darshan is the sole cause for me to get this wonderful opportunity. I am eagerly waiting for the movie to start as I am keen to work with one of the most wonderful people on this planet" said Danish Akhtar to the newspaper.
The bodybuilder will be joining the team for filming from August 7.