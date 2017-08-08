 »   »   » Breaking News! Megastar Chiranjeevi To Act In A Kannada Film With Kichcha Sudeep!

It is a known fact that Kichcha Sudeep is acting with Megastar Chiranjeevi in a Tollywood movie. It happens to be Megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st film, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, in which Sudeep is touted to play the role of a polygar (paallegara).

That being said, it will be Sudeep's first film with the Megastar. By the way, this news has still not been announced by the team.

When asked to Sudeep regarding the same on Twitter, the actor replied that he is still in talks with the film team of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

At this juncture, there is one more piece of news that is doing rounds in Gandhinagar that Sudeep and Chiranjeevi will act together in another movie, a Kannada movie.

