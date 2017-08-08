 »   »   » Breaking News! Megastar Chiranjeevi To Act In A Kannada Film With Kichcha Sudeep!

It is a known fact that Kichcha Sudeep is acting with Megastar Chiranjeevi in a Tollywood movie. It happens to be Megastar Chiranjeevi's 151st film, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, in which Sudeep is touted to play the role of a polygar (paallegara).
That being said, it will be Sudeep's first film with the Megastar. By the way, this news has still not been announced by the team.
When asked to Sudeep regarding the same on Twitter, the actor replied that he is still in talks with the film team of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.
At this juncture, there is one more piece of news that is doing rounds in Gandhinagar that Sudeep and Chiranjeevi will act together in another movie, a Kannada movie.
Continue reading to know which film it is..
Sudeep-Chiranjeevi In A Kannada Movie
After filming for Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Sudeep and Chiranjeevi are said to take up another project which will feature them both as protagonists of the movie.
Apparently, that movie will be simultaneously made in Kannada and Telugu, which has delighted the fans in Karnataka.
Two Heroes
By the way, Sudeep is touted to play the role of a polygar (paallegara) in Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy movie. But, in their next film, both Chiranjeevi and Sudeep will be seen playing the heroes.
Undisclosed Director-Producer Duo!
The names of director and producer of the Chiranjeevi-Sudeep combination film in kept under wraps for now. All that we know is that a distributor in Tollywood, a close confidante of Sudeep, has agreed to fund the movie.
Chiranjeevi's Stint In Sandalwood
Chiranjeevi's first ever Kannada movie was Sipaayi. It was Crazy Star Ravichandran who introduced Chiranjeevi to Sandalwood. Later, Chiranjeevi appeared as Lord Shiva in Arjun Sarja's Sri Manjunatha film.