 »   »   » Wedding Bells Ringing For Chiranjeevi Sarja And Meghana Raj; The Couple To Wed In December!

Yet another star couple in Sandalwood is getting married soon. It is none other than Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj. The former was last seen in the Kannada horror movie, Aake, while the latter was last seen in the moderately successful, Jindaa.

According to the latest information from the families of both the stars, they are to be engaged in this month, October. Later, by the year end, the couple will enter the wedlock.

So, when is the engagement? When will they get married? Go on, continue reading to know more..