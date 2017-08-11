 »   »   » Zee Kannada In Trouble! Complete Details About Drama Juniors Season 2 Controversy

A lot has been said and written about Drama Juniors show on Zee Kannada. Without a doubt, it is one of the favourite TV shows in Karnataka.
Having achieved a widespread fame and success after its first season last year, 2016, the second season started very recently.
Just two weekends into the program and the show has already landed in a controversy.
Apparently, in the last episode of Drama Juniors on August 5, a lot of demeaning things were said about Brahmins and their caste.
This move has provoked the elders of the said community who are now revolting against the channel and the makers of the show.
The worst part being that the entire scenario was enacted by kids who are at an age where they cannot even comprehend the magnitude of their acts.
Vexed Brahmins in the state are demanding an unconditional apology from the Zee Kannada channel and the makers of the show, on a public platform.
Previous Episode, Saturday August 5
Being the second episode of the season, the first skit in the last episode has attracted false attention for its content. The first skit was performed by kids, Sumit, Shravya, Shreesha and Anup, which attracted false attention.
Insult To Brahmins
Apparently, Brahmins were portrayed in an ignominious manner. The skit was such that the entire community of Brahmins were shown to be vulgar. Also, some parts of the skit were demeaning to the community, thus humiliating an entire caste of people.
War Of Words On Facebook
Obviously, innumerous people took to Facebook to vent out their anger on the channel people. While some of them demanded an unconditional apology in the next episode, some others even went ahead and threatened them of closing down the channel for good.
A few dignified people, who were extremely disappointed, vented their anger and said that they wouldn't watch Zee Kannada channel anymore. A few people said that they were not Brahmins but were equally disappointed on the channel for insulting a caste.
Support & Opposition
Some of the netizens asked the channel to make fun of other castes in the same manner in the coming episodes, while a few others asked the Brahmin community to take it in a light-hearted manner.
Some extremely angry Brahmins posted the contact details of Zee Kannada channel and asked their fellow caste people to call on the number and admonish the organisers of the show.
Rest of the mellowed people, who were in large numbers, silently gave 1 star rating for the Zee Kannada channel's Facebook page, expressing their disappointment on the channel.
Judges Facing The Flak!
People all over the state, enraged by the humiliation on Brahmin caste, expressed their anger on the judges too. As a result, T. N. Seetharam, Vijay Raghavendra and Lakshmi had to face the flak from people for not stopping the skit in between.
Apart from the judges, the host of the show, Master Anand and Business Head of Zee Kannada, Raghavendra Hunsur too faced hostility and calumnies from irate people.
What Did The Zee Kannada Channel Representatives Say?
According to a person named Sudheer Sagar, who apparently had a conversation with the business head of the channel, Raghavendra Hunsur, has posted on his Facebook page that the latter would clarify the matter on the show and give a proper response to the infuriated people of the state on the next episode, August 12.
Will The Channel Apologise?
After receiving much negative feedback and response from the people, will the channel at least mend their ways and apologize for their mistake on the next show?
What we do know is that a lot of Brahmin organisations in the state have swallowed their anger and are waiting patiently for the channel's public apology.
In case that does not happen, various Brahmin organisations have announced that they will take all sorts of legal actions on the channel and have stated that they will close down the channel.
We hope nothing of that sort happens and that this controversy ends on a peaceful note.
Pejavara Mutt Warns Of Revolt!
Apparently, the news has travelled till Udupi, where the Seer of Pejavar Mutt, Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Shri, addressed a large group of gathering and warned of serious, long term revolts and protests against the channel in case they do not ask for an apology in the next episode.
Zee Kannada channel will air its third episode of Drama Juniors Season 2 tomorrow, August 12. Will they apologise in tomorrow's episode? We hope everything gets sorted out soon.