 »   »   » Zee Kannada In Trouble! Complete Details About Drama Juniors Season 2 Controversy

A lot has been said and written about Drama Juniors show on Zee Kannada. Without a doubt, it is one of the favourite TV shows in Karnataka.

Having achieved a widespread fame and success after its first season last year, 2016, the second season started very recently.

Just two weekends into the program and the show has already landed in a controversy.

Apparently, in the last episode of Drama Juniors on August 5, a lot of demeaning things were said about Brahmins and their caste.

This move has provoked the elders of the said community who are now revolting against the channel and the makers of the show.

The worst part being that the entire scenario was enacted by kids who are at an age where they cannot even comprehend the magnitude of their acts.

Vexed Brahmins in the state are demanding an unconditional apology from the Zee Kannada channel and the makers of the show, on a public platform.

Scroll down below to know the complete story and how it happened in detail..