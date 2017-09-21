 »   »   » IN PICS: How Does V. Ravichandran Look Without His Moustache? Take A Look Here!

V. Ravichandran is now in Hyderabad, shooting for his next film, Kurukshetra. It is a well known fact that the actor is portraying the role of Sri Krishna in the magnum opus.

It is but natural for fans to be excited about the Crazy Star's appearance in the film. Previously, the actor had stated that he was required to shave his moustache for the film, which he had never done in his career before.



As of now, we can only speculate how the actor might look in his role as Sri Krishna in the epic film, but, as a consolation, we have brought to you a couple of his pictures from the sets of Kurukshetra, wherein the actor has shaved off his moustache.



So, ladies and gentlemen, here we present to you, the Crazy Star, without his moustache, a face that public has never seen before! Go ahead, take a look at V. Ravichandran as he posed to the cameras before he donned the makeup and costume for his role.



Apparently, the actor has not only shaved off his moustache, but also his chest hair, which was required for his role.



In addition to that, the actor has taken a lot of steps to prepare for his role by reducing his weight. The Crazy Star has also stopped having non-vegetarian food items and coffee from the last 3 months!



Reportedly, this is the first time V. Ravichandran will be seen acting in a historic film in his career. For the same reason, fans, followers and likewise are expecting to see a whole new version of Crazy Star as Sri Krishna in the film.