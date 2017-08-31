 »   »   » COINCIDENCE? Sudeep And Darshan To Go On Parallel Tracks; To Play Pugilists In Their Next Films!

Even though Challenging Star Darshan and Kichcha Sudeep might be friends, but their films vary on a larger scale, catering to their specific kind of audiences. The actors always make sure they make films which are liked by their fans.
When it comes to films, these two real-life friends are very different from each other. Both the actors remain in constant touch with their fans on social media and often take suggestions from their followers.
But, this time, it is something different. Something that nobody ever thought would happen is materialising. Whether or not it is coincidental, is for them to decide but, both the actors have now landed same kind of films, at the same time.
Surprisingly, their next films will portray them on the same scale. Box Office pundits are wondering if they ought to be happy or confused. One thing is for certain, fans of both the actors are most likely to collide and have a difference of opinion regarding the two films.
But why would that happen, you ask? Well, it is because of their films and the roles that they will essay in them. Both Darshan and Sudeep will be seen portraying the life of boxers. The 2 stars might not be pitted against each other on ring, but their films will be. In the ring called Box Office.
Same Roles For The Two Stars
Both Darshan and Sudeep will essay the role of boxers in their respective next films. Surprising, but true!
Darshan In Wadeyar
Challenging Star Darshan's 51st film, Wadeyar, will be helmed by director Pawan Wadeeyar. In the film, Darshan will play the role of a pugilist. According to the director, the film's story is a romantic action flick.
Sudeep In Pailwan
Sudeep will next act in the film, Pailwan, helmed by director Krishna of Hebbuli fame. In this film, Sudeep will be seen playing the role of a boxer. In a first of its kind, Pailwan will be a sports oriented film, which means that Kichcha Sudeep will have to undergo rigorous training to play the role of a boxer.
Battle Of The Pugilists!
Both Wadeyar and Pailwan will be released in 2018. Which star's film will be released first? We do not have any idea. But, once the two of them are released, a lot of comparisons and internet war is bound to take place among the fans of both the stars.
Boon Or A Bane?
Fans are excited to see their idols essay the role of boxers. Since the two stars opted for the same kind of script at the same time, tensions might arise between the fans of the two stars. Will it prove to be a boon? Will it affect their relationship later? Well, we leave the speculations to you!