 »   »   » COINCIDENCE? Sudeep And Darshan To Go On Parallel Tracks; To Play Pugilists In Their Next Films!

Even though Challenging Star Darshan and Kichcha Sudeep might be friends, but their films vary on a larger scale, catering to their specific kind of audiences. The actors always make sure they make films which are liked by their fans.

When it comes to films, these two real-life friends are very different from each other. Both the actors remain in constant touch with their fans on social media and often take suggestions from their followers.

But, this time, it is something different. Something that nobody ever thought would happen is materialising. Whether or not it is coincidental, is for them to decide but, both the actors have now landed same kind of films, at the same time.

Surprisingly, their next films will portray them on the same scale. Box Office pundits are wondering if they ought to be happy or confused. One thing is for certain, fans of both the actors are most likely to collide and have a difference of opinion regarding the two films.

But why would that happen, you ask? Well, it is because of their films and the roles that they will essay in them. Both Darshan and Sudeep will be seen portraying the life of boxers. The 2 stars might not be pitted against each other on ring, but their films will be. In the ring called Box Office.

