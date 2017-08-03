 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE PICS! First Look Of Darshan As Duryodhana In Kurukshetra Released!

Finally, after a excruciating wait, first look of Darshan Thoogudeep as Duryodhana in the movie Kurukshetra has been released. Exclusive pictures of the same are made available to you by Filmibeat.

Kurukshetra movie's muhurat ceremony is scheduled on August 6. Kurukshetra film team had informed that first look posters of the movie would be released on the same day.

But, surprisingly, Darshan's look in the movie has now been released even before the mentioned date, which has brought much needed joy to Darshan's fans.

Take a look at the exclusive pictures of Darshan in Duryodhana's getup which we proudly bring to you.