 »   »   » EXCLUSIVE PICS! First Look Of Darshan As Duryodhana In Kurukshetra Released!

Finally, after a excruciating wait, first look of Darshan Thoogudeep as Duryodhana in the movie Kurukshetra has been released. Exclusive pictures of the same are made available to you by Filmibeat.
Kurukshetra movie's muhurat ceremony is scheduled on August 6. Kurukshetra film team had informed that first look posters of the movie would be released on the same day.
But, surprisingly, Darshan's look in the movie has now been released even before the mentioned date, which has brought much needed joy to Darshan's fans.
Take a look at the exclusive pictures of Darshan in Duryodhana's getup which we proudly bring to you.
Darshan As Duryodhana
A lot of speculations were made regarding the looks of Challenging Star Darshan in his 50th movie, Kurukshetra. Now, it is time to stop speculating as Darshan's look has been released.
Duryodhana's Getup Suits Darshan Well
Holding a 'gadha' (mace or bludgeon) and twirling his moustache, Darshan as Duryodhana looks dashing and daring.
50th Movie
Kurukshetra will be Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film and the same has been highlighted in the poster as well.
Muhurat On August 6
The film will be launched on August 6, three days from now. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah will clap for the first scene of the movie, thereby launching the magnum opus of Sandalwood.
Costliest Movie In Sandalwood
Kurukshetra will be made at a budget of 50 to 60 Crore Rupees and the money will be funded by Muniratna.
Cast Of The Movie
As of now, the following are the finalized cast for the movie, although, more actors are to be finalized for remaining roles. The names are, Darshan, Ravichandran, Saikumar, Nikhil Kumar, Haripriya, Lakshmi, Sneha, Regina and Hindi actor, Danish Akhtar Saifi.