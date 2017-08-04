 »   »   » SENSATIONAL! Challenging Star Darshan's Look & Character In Tarak Movie Revealed!

Darshan Thoogudeep's 49th movie, Tarak, is directed by Milana Prakash. The director, who is known for handling family and sentimental subjects, has made Tarak with Darshan in the lead role.
Obviously, people will get curious when Darshan is a part of any project. Likewise, there were a lot of speculations regarding Darshan's role in Tarak.
Another speciality is that most of the filming for the movie has been done in foreign countries. What happens when a stellar director meets the Challenging Star?
Well, the result would be a fantastic movie! Another bit of interesting news is that Challenging Star Darshan will get to romance two heroines in the movie.
Are you curious to know which role he will be essaying in the movie, Tarak? Well then, continue reading..
Never Before Seen Role For Darshan!
According to the director Prakash, Darshan will be seen in a role that he has never played in his career before. So, what kind of a role is it?
Darshan As Rugby Player
For the first time in his career, Darshan has essayed the role of a sportsman. In Tarak, the actor will be seen portraying the role of a Rugby (American Football) player.
Take A Look At Our Rugby Player
Here are Darshan's pictures from the movie as a Rugby player. Take a look. Would you have ever imagined Darshan as a Rugby player?
Darshan Got His Training
Darshan is an actor who never acts without preparation. Being a dedicated actor that he is, Darshan got his Rugby training from a coach named Sathish for his role as Rugby player in the movie.
Darshan Is Tarak; Tarak Is Darshan!
Not just the title, Darshan's name in the movie too will be Tarak.
Darshan's Injury
During one of the rugby scene shots, Darshan's legs got severely injured. Apparently, Darshan suffered a lot from the pain, yet, managed to finish the shooting within schedule, all thanks to his dedication.
Heightened Curiosity!
The moment Darshan's role in the movie was made public, expectations on the movie has increased multiple folds. Fans of Darshan are waiting eagerly to watch their hero play the role of a Rugby player.