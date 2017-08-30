 »   »   » What Did Dasa Darshan Have To Say About Working With Arjun Sarja? Check It Out!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra, has an ensemble list of actors, taking part in the cinema. One amongst those names is the Action King of Sandalwood, Arjun Sarja.

While Darshan will portray the role of Duryodhana, Arjun Sarja will play the role of Karna in the film. Arjun Sarja was initially supposed to play the role of Arjuna, but was eventually offered the role of Karna.



Now, both Duryodhana and Karna have posed for a picture together which is garnering much required attention on social media. The picture seems to be taken during the shoot of Kurukshetra, which Darshan Thoogudeep had shared on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.



Along with the post, Darshan also wrote a few words about Arjun Sarja, which said, "It's my pleasure to work alongside my senior, Arjun Sarja Sir in Kurukshetra, who was the first person to establish a strong foothold in Film Industry among the sons of all antagonists in Kannada cinemas. Feels good :)" (sic).



Presently, filming for Muniratna's Kurukshetra is going on in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film team, having completed more than a fortnight of shooting, will still shoot for nearly 80 more days.