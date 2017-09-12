 »   »   » FINALLY! Darshan Thoogudeep Breaks Silence Over His Entry To Politics; Confirms A NO!

Previously, there was a furore over Darshan Thoogudeep's entry to politics. Whenever the media asked the actor, he never responded. Until now.
The actor has finally spoken his heart out. The actor, very recently, gave a brief interview to a leading newspaper on the sets of Kurukshetra in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.
Speaking to the reporters, the actor has said that he cannot salute to any Tom, Dick and Harry in politics. He has also said that since politics involves bending down to other people, he would dare not enter it in that case.
Darshan Thoogudeep, who is known for his pride and self-esteem is a professional actor and has often mentioned at various events that he does not know anything apart from acting.
Fake News
Darshan, while speaking to the reporter said, "The news about me entering politics is a lie. Do not believe it. I am an actor and I do not know anything else apart from acting. Why would I enter politics if I have no interest in it?"
Will Announce Before Hand
The actor continued and said, "Suppose that one day I decide to join politics, I will make sure that I will let the people know. I do not have the need or necessity to work in secrecy. Added to that, I believe that politics cannot be done under wraps."
Do Not Believe The Rumours
"At this juncture, I would like to request you all to let me concentrate on my film career. All that is being spread about me are lies, I am not entering politics. Please do not spread wrong information", said Darshan Thoogudeep, requesting his fans and followers to drop the fake news.
I Cannot Salute
Darshan Thoogudeep justified his stance by saying, "Usually in politics, you have to keep saluting to your superiors, even if they are worthless. The one who wears 'khadi' is prone to get subjugated and I do not like that culture. I cannot salute everyone."
He further said, "Moreover, people talk all sorts of absurd trash talk behind your back after voting for you. I do not like to hear bad things about me or my family. That is why I have kept a safe distance from politics. Please let me be in my domain and I will be grateful to you all."