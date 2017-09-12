 »   »   » FINALLY! Darshan Thoogudeep Breaks Silence Over His Entry To Politics; Confirms A NO!

Previously, there was a furore over Darshan Thoogudeep's entry to politics. Whenever the media asked the actor, he never responded. Until now.

The actor has finally spoken his heart out. The actor, very recently, gave a brief interview to a leading newspaper on the sets of Kurukshetra in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Speaking to the reporters, the actor has said that he cannot salute to any Tom, Dick and Harry in politics. He has also said that since politics involves bending down to other people, he would dare not enter it in that case.

Darshan Thoogudeep, who is known for his pride and self-esteem is a professional actor and has often mentioned at various events that he does not know anything apart from acting.

