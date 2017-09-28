 »   »   » Dance Karnataka Dance Contestant Channappa's Dream Finally Comes True; Gets To Meet Darshan!

It has only been a couple of days after Rakshitha Prem had asked for a favour from Challenging Star Darshan. Just three days later, Darshan Thoogudeep has finally made her wish come true.

It is a well known fact that Darshan Thoogudeep and Rakshitha Prem were one of the best on-screen couples in Sandalwood. Together, they were called the super-hit jodi because most of their films have achieved astounding success.

Rakshitha Prem discontinued acting after her marriage to director prem, but she still remains one of Darshan's good friends till date. Very recently, she had a favour to ask from Darshan Thoogudeep.

Rakshitha Prem, who is one of the judges of the reality show, Dance Karnataka Dance, had requested Darshan to meet one of the contestants of the show named Channappa, who's a die-hard fan of the Challenging Star.

There were wide speculations about this unusual request from Rakshitha Prem to Darshan. A lot of people said that Darshan was busy shooting for Kurukshetra in Hyderabad.

But, guess what? He has proved all those gossip mongers wrong. Yes, the star has met his fan yesterday while he was in the city for some work. The fan, Channappa, seemed elated to meet his idol for the first time in his life.

Lovely Snap of #Channappa with his Idol #DBoss. None can come close to Boss when it comes to Treating Fans with such Love 😙 @RakshithaPrem pic.twitter.com/SXFGSgujTi — D Company(R)Official (@Dcompany171) September 28, 2017

A Twitter handle, D Company(R)Official, managed by the fans of Darshan Thoogudeep have uploaded a picture of Darshan posing with his fan Channappa.

Well, it just goes to show that Darshan Thoogudeep can go to any extent to be there for his fans and followers. As the caption on the Tweet goes, noone can actually come close to Darshan Thoogudeep when it comes to treating fans with such love!