 »   »   » NOT AGAIN! Miscreants Leak A Few Scenes From TARAK On Social Media; Piracy Still Looms!

It has not been long since a miscreant streamed Dhruva Sarja's latest release, Bharjari, live on Facebook. Even though he was eventually caught by the police, the film team issued a warning and let him go free.
Just two weeks after that horrifying episode, another crazy minded miscreant streamed live on Facebook, Darshan Thoogudeep's latest release, Tarak. Yes, Tarak, which released state-wide on September 29, had a great opening until piracy loomed over it too.
Just after only a few hours of its release, another lawbreaker has streamed the film live from his Facebook account. In this article, we try to find out who pirated the film and how much the film has been leaked. Go ahead, read the complete article to know in detail..
Tarak Film Leaked
A few scenes from the film, Tarak, have been allegedly leaked by some malefactors. Fans of Darshan Thoogudeep are apparently upset about the whole episode.
Rugby Scene Leaked
According to a witness who watched the live video, Darshan's entry in the film along with 40 seconds of him playing the Rugby game has been leaked from an unknown theater.
Who Has Leaked It?
Rumour has it that the film might have been leaked by one of the Challenging Star's fans. But, nobody really knows who in exact did that. The recorded videos are being circulated over Facebook and WhatsApp.
What Did The Director Of Tarak Say?
Prakash Jayaram, who helmed Tarak said, "It has been brought to our notice that a few scenes of the film have been leaked on Facebook. We do not know who and why they are doing this but I feel we should be respected for our efforts, if not encouraged. Pirating the film is not lawful."
What Is The Reason?
While a few are wondering why this heinous act has been done, some of them are suspecting that people just want to show off their fandom to others around them. Others speculate that this is purposefully done to malign the film-makers.