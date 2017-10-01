 »   »   » NOT AGAIN! Miscreants Leak A Few Scenes From TARAK On Social Media; Piracy Still Looms!

It has not been long since a miscreant streamed Dhruva Sarja's latest release, Bharjari, live on Facebook. Even though he was eventually caught by the police, the film team issued a warning and let him go free.

Just two weeks after that horrifying episode, another crazy minded miscreant streamed live on Facebook, Darshan Thoogudeep's latest release, Tarak. Yes, Tarak, which released state-wide on September 29, had a great opening until piracy loomed over it too.



Just after only a few hours of its release, another lawbreaker has streamed the film live from his Facebook account. In this article, we try to find out who pirated the film and how much the film has been leaked. Go ahead, read the complete article to know in detail..

