 »   »   » Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeep's Upcoming Movie Tarak's Audio Launch Today, August 17!

Challenging Star Darshan starrer Tarak film's audio will be launched today, August 17. The audio launch event will be held at a private hotel in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm.

By now, you must have seen the teaser of all songs of the film. Audience have given a very good response setting the bar high for the film's album.



Songs for Tarak have been composed by Arjun Janya, who had previously composed music for Darshan Thoogudeep's last movie, Chakravarthy.



Among the songs from Tarak's album, Arman Malik has sung two songs and Indu Nagaraj has sung one song.



Tarak is directed by Milana Prakash and features Sanvi Srivastav and Sruthi Hariharan as the female leads to Darshan. The Challenging Star is seen in a never before played role of a rugby player and appears very stylish in the song teaser and posters.



Darshan Thoogudeep had apparently suffered an injury to his leg during the shoot of Tarak but seems to have recuperated now as the actor is in Hyderabad, busy in shooting for Muniratna's Kurukshetra.



Tarak is expected to hit the theatres in the last week of September, 2017. Fans of Darshan are eagerly waiting to watch their icon in a new style altogether in the film.